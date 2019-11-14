CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Did you know that warming up your car for too long could cost you a hefty fine? This could become an issue for many, especially during cold weather months.
As the temperatures drop, many Massachusetts residents find themselves taking extra time to let their car engines warm up, but that could come with a price tag.
According to Massachusetts law, you can't have your vehicle on while stopped for more than five minutes.
The law states, in part, "no person shall cause, suffer, allow or permit the unnecessary operation of the engine of a motor vehicle while said vehicle is stopped for a foreseeable period of time in excess of five minutes."
Idling your car for more than five minutes could lead to a $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for each additional offense.
"You can obviously warm-up your vehicle in your driveway, but anywhere else, you're not supposed to let it run longer than five minutes," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Wilk told Western Mass News that not only is idling for too long breaking the law, but also puts you at risk.
"It's not advisable to do because if you leave your vehicle running and you leave your vehicle, there's a good chance it could get stolen. We do get many calls and reports for people who run into a store, leave their car running, leave it idling, and they come out and their car is gone," Wilk added.
Wilk said if officers see it or the department gets a call, they will respond and speak to the driver, but they may not enforce the fine.
"It's up to the officer's discretion to issue a ticket or not. Normally, I'd say they wouldn't. They would just try to educate the person that, first of all, the law says you can't do it and, secondly, we don't want your car to get stolen," Wilk explained.
We spoke with Jon Endelos, principal at Barry Elementary School in Chicopee, who said they have signs posted, enforcing the law with parents.
"The parents do a good job here. They drop their kids off. They usually pull up close to the building, come in, sign their kids in, and then leave from there or they find a parking spot and shut their cars off," Endelos said.
Wilk said if you're waiting at the bus stop with your child, "I would get there as soon as possible to the pick-up time and if you want to sit in there for the five minutes, that's great, but after that, you should be shutting your car off."
The anti-idling law is meant to improve air quality by reducing air pollution from vehicles.
