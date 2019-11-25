SPRINGFIELD/CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We may be heading into the winter months, but illegal dirt bikes and ATVs continue to be a problem on city streets.
Usually, we are following multiple reports of homeowners and drivers being terrorized by these dirt bikes during the spring and summer months, but it looks like the illegal driving hasn't stopped.
Police report that it's only going to get more dangerous as we head into the winter months.
Western Mass News has exclusive video showing of four people riding illegal dirt bikes along Allen Street in Springfield last week.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said once we start to experience more winter-like weather, the streets get even more dangerous.
"Once the Department of Public Works starts salting or sanding they exponentially get more dangerous for the dirt bike riders themselves. Last year, unfortunately, three people were killed in dirt bike accidents and they all came in that November to February range where there is that extra substance on the street and these dirt bikes are just not meant for that type of travel and it's illegal to be out there, to begin with," Officer Walsh said.
Springfield City Officials passed a new ordinance over the summer, cracking down on the issue.
"That is a $300 fine which is a little more teeth to what we had in the past for these dirt bikes," Officer Walsh explained.
They've also confiscated the illegal bikes. Springfield Police took about a dozen off the streets over the summer.
However, these dirt bikes also travel into Chicopee where new safety measures are also in place.
One man, Lance from Chicopee, didn't want to show his face on camera but said illegal riders speed up and down his street often.
"They come down my street which is a side street, but it's kind of a cut through and they don't have helmets on usually. They're coming through a residential area where there are kids and stuff. We got lots of little kids on our street. It's not legal so they shouldn't be doing it. I'm worried about the kids and animals on the street. It's about safety," Lance explained.
In Chicopee, anyone who is caught driving illegal dirt bikes or ATV's on city streets is subject to a $100-$300 fine.
And like Springfield, police in Chicopee are also able to confiscate the illegal bikes.
"That seems like the right step I would say. Anything like that would help. It's not legal and has been like that a long time," Lance said.
Springfield Police said call 911 if you see any of these illegal dirt bike riders. Don't ever try to engage or stop them.
Investigators also want to know where these dirt bikes and ATVs are being stored. If you have any information, call Chicopee or Springfield Police.
