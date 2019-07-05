TURNER FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials say that illegal fireworks is what sparked a brush fire Friday evening.
According to the Turner Falls Fire Department, crews were called to Green Pond Road just after 6:00 p.m. to douse a brush fire.
Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from getting out of hand and were able to douse the flames in a relatively quick amount of time.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that fireworks had been set off in the street, igniting the roadside fire.
Turner Falls Fire officials would like to remind the public that fireworks are illegal in the state of Massachusetts.
