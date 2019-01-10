SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's day nineteen of the partial government shutdown.
For nearly three weeks, more than 420,000 federal government employees have gone without pay and nearly the same amount have been furloughed.
In Massachusetts, the impact is also being felt.
This partial shutdown has now dragged on close to three weeks, and both sides of the political aisle stuck blaming each other.
There's no real end in sight.
Here in Massachusetts, that means all eyes are on the for the fifteenth Coast Guard, who were last paid for the two-week period ending on December 22nd, and, come the fifteenth, could miss another pay check.
This all because they're funded through Homeland Security, not the Department of Defense like the rest of the military.
In the meantime, they've been advised to hold garage sales to make up for a lack of money.
Local food banks are also stepping in to help.
As it relates to our airports, we're not yet feeling the effects of the shutdown, like others across the country with long lines and TSA agents calling out sick, but some would-be employees have felt it.
Six new air traffic controllers and a support staffer have been furloughed, but they'll be back once the shutdown ends.
U.S. immigration courts, which were already backlogged, are also feeling it.
Lawyers say advising their clients right now is difficult, because there's "complete uncertainty".
In Boston tomorrow, a rally for affected federal employees is being held across from Post Office Square.
It begins at 11:45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.