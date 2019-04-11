HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday afternoon, unionized employees at Stop and Shop stores across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island walked off the job amid contract negotiations.
The strike came as a shock to many shoppers today. Many pulled into the parking lot expecting to get their groceries and are met with a picket line.
Despite being unable to grocery shop, many customers are in support of the employees on strike Thursday amid contract negotiations.
Local unions are fighting Stop and Shop for health benefits and vacation pay. Stop and Shop said that they have made a good and reasonable offer to union leaders.
Many who came to shop stop at the picket line or beep to show support.
Some told Western Mass News that they support the employees fully.
"I’m a little upset that I couldn’t shop because of the strike, but I strike with them. They don’t get paid enough," said Jamari Perez.
U.S. Senator Ed Markey posted these tweets in support Thursday afternoon:
"I support Stop & Shop workers in New England. We need to ensure that an equitable resolution for wages, benefits, and working conditions is reached for all parties involved quickly."
"I call on all parties to negotiate in a good-faith manner that values and respects the @UFCW employees at Local 1445, Local 371, @UFCWLocal328, @Local919 @UFCW1459 and their families."
Others are not so supportive. When the walkout started just after 1 p.m. today, customers were left in the store. Elderly customers were forced to struggle through the self checkout to finish their shopping.
One customer was so angry she told Western Mass News off-camera that she couldn't interview because she would be tempted to curse.
Another man took a bus just to get his medications and couldn't get in the building
"I came up to get my prescriptions and I called them in Tuesday. I figured they would be ready, so I took the bus up and they’re closed because of the strike," that man explained.
There's no word on when the strike will end. Until then, folks will be out holding the line.
