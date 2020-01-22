(WGGB/WSHM) -- No matter what side of the aisle you fall on, there is no debating the historical significance of the impeachment trial of President Trump.
The proceedings come with a unique set of rules for the Senators presiding and what happens next has many moving parts.
Tonight, we get answers from a local historian to break down what America is watching.
Opening arguments are underway on the Senate floor, with each side getting 24-hours to have their say.
"This is going to be about both sides making their points. The Democrats saying that the president acted in a way that was an abuse of power and needs to be removed," said Western New England University professor John Baick.
According to Baick, the Republicans will likely focus on Democrats.
"They're not going to be talking about the president. Their defense is that the president did nothing wrong and the only reason that we're here is the Democrats are abusing their power," Baick added.
Here's the timeline to watch out for:
- Each side receives that 24-hour time period for opening arguments over a three day period, which could mean more late night sessions.
- After opening arguments, Senators have 16-hours to ask written only questions that will be read by Chief Justice John Roberts and answered by either House prosecutors or attorneys for President Trump.
- The Senate will then vote to either continue the trial, at which time, both sides will subpoena witnesses or Senators will vote to end the trial.
- An immediate vote would then be taken to either acquit or convict the president.
Baick said there is strategy on both sides to pay attention to, beginning with the Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"What McConnell wants is the American people, the Senators, to get bored and distracted. What the Democrats want is for the American people to get more and more angry about this, that they believe there is more to be said here and they want to see actual witnesses and evidence," Baick explained.
According to procedure, Senators can also vote to dismiss the trail outright.
At least four Republicans would need to cross party lines in order for the trial to continue and for witnesses to be called.
