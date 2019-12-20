HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews worked quickly to douse a fire that broke out at a local laundromat Friday evening.
According to Holyoke Fire Lt. Michael Boucher, crews were called to the Super Washingwell Laundromat inside the K-Mart Plaza on Northampton Street around 6:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from an employee saying that a fire had sparked in one of the dryers.
It didn't take long for crews to respond to the business, arriving to the laundromat in less than three minutes.
By the time they had arrived, the employee and the occupants had evacuated the building.
Crews observed smoke emitting from the building and found that multiple dryers had caught fire upon entry.
A second alarm was then sounded, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
We're told that the building has a working sprinkler and alarm system, but it is unclear if either system was activated when the fire broke out.
Officials have not stated if anyone had been injured.
Members of the Chicopee and South Hadley Fire Departments were called in to help cover any calls that came in to the Holyoke Fire Department's station.
Investigators say the improper cleaning of the lint trap in a commercial clothes dryer was what sparked the fire.
