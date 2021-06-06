SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News has been bringing you your local news all week long. As we prepare for a new week, here are some of our top stories:

'100-year-old Navy veteran in Ludlow receives new roof'

Local Navy World War II veteran Helen Martowski received a new roof on her house, thanks to the Own Corning’s ‘Roof Deployment Project’ and Vista Home Improvement.

"We wanted to take care of our veterans, people that have served and taken care of us and everything, so Brian Rudd, the owner of Vista Home Improvement, decided it would be a great partnership with Owens Corning to come out here and donate the labor and time to get her new roof installed,” said Rick Lajeunesse, project manager for Vista Home Improvement.

Martowski is one of 250 military members to receive a new roof through the ‘Roof Deployment Project.’

‘Minnechaug High School celebrates star swimmer headed to Olympic Trials’

Western Mass News was able to see the surprise Minnechaug High School principal Steven Hale came up with to celebrate the school’s star swimmer, Josh Parent, as he prepares for the Olympic Trials.

"he's not in the principal’s office very often, so I called him down to talk about how we could stream it next week, and what waves he was in, meanwhile we had a secret announcement that went out, that was code for all the teachers to bring their kids down to the main hall," Hale said.

Josh will head out to Omaha, Nebraska where the trials are based. Parent will arrive on June 8 and officially compete on June 13.

‘Local family tradition built on love for hockey’

What started as a group text has turned into a weekend family tradition. Kevin Ferrabelo, said he and his cousins used to play street hockey growing up and they brought the family fun back decades later, growing the group to over 20 players to include their kids and their friends.

“It’s a good way to get active and play with family because there’s no more kids on the street. All they do is play video games and stuff,” Ludlow resident Dominic Fialho said.

The only two rules of the game are to have fun and don’t get hurt.