SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Western Mass News has been bringing you your local news all week long. As we prepare for a new week, here are some of our top headlines, in case you missed it.
"Arraignment held for driver accused of leaving three-year-old on Monson school van"
The woman accused of leaving a child with autism inside a van for three hours faced a judge in Palmer District Court on Friday. Erica Dejesus was reportedly tasked with driving the child to school and pleaded not guilty.
Dejesus’ next court date is February 15.
"UMass students continue protests against Theta Chi fraternity"
UMass Amherst students continued protests Friday in the wake of the sexual assault allegations against the Theta Chi fraternity. This time they went to the chancellor's office wanting to speak with him.
Once they found out the chancellor was not there, they went down the hall to the vice-chancellor of student affairs and campus life’s office, asking to speak with her. She did eventually come out to address the students.
The vice-chancellor released a statement on Thursday about UMass being committed to investigating all allegations of sexual assault. Western Mass News also reached out to the international headquarters of Theta Chi. They tell us in a statement in part, quote, “To date, no truthful and verified information has emerged regarding any sexual assault having occurred last weekend in the Theta Chi house at UMass or by a member of the chapter.”
Theta Chi also said they condemn any form of sexual misconduct.
"South Hadley High cleared to reopen after mold issue"
School officials have announced that South Hadley High School has been cleared to reopen for in-person learning next week.
In a letter posted to the school district's website, Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said the certified industrial hygienist hired by the district to conduct testing has cleared the building for reoccupancy.
Mosley said teachers and staff will report Monday for orientation and students will return to school on Tuesday.
