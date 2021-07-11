SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News has been bringing you your local news all week long.

As you prepare for a new week, here are some of our top headlines from the past seven days.

"Billy Idol, Pat Benatar to perform at Big E in September"

The Big E announced two additional musical acts for this year's fair Tuesday.

Billy Idol will perform at the Big E Arena on Saturday, September 18th. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will take the stage Sunday, September 26th. Tickets for both shows went on sale July 9th. You can purchase them here.

"True Crime: Berkshire County man's body found in NY"

Western Mass News is digging deeper into the mysterious case of Joshua Bressette, who went missing from Berkshire County and was found dead on a rooftop in the Brox.

"He was a beautiful child, he had a laugh that always made me smile," says Kenna Waterman, Josh's mom.

If you have any information call the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944 or reach out to Massachusetts State Police.

You can also donate to the non-profit in Josh's honor.

"Black Widow" premiere has local cinemas booming"

Marvel's new highly anticipated superhero film Black Widow is now officially in theaters, and it has business booming at local movie cinemas.

Owner of Agawam Cinemas, Kimberly Wheeler, said, “ I’ve been telling everybody since the pandemic started that that we would know the future of movie theaters and their success by the first Marvel movie that was released in theaters and it did not disappoint.”

Starring actress Scarlett Johansen, this is a big blockbuster film to hit the theater since the pandemic. The first showing at Agawam Cinemas Thursday night had a great turnout.

“We saw all the regular customers coming back, we had new people that had never been here before, and everybody loved the movie,” said Wheeler.