“Springfield College hosts football recruitment camp, Patriots youth clinic”

This week was a big football week for western Mass.

Springfield College and Excel Sports Academy hosted the first annual Best of New England recruitment camp with over 600 high school prospects and 250 college recruiters.

“Oh, it was unbelievable. It just, I think they’re just so excited to get back on the fields. They’re so excited to compete, they’re so excited to learn and develop and grow and become better players,” said Mike Cerasuolo, head football coach at Springfield College.

on the same day, The New England Patriots Alumni Association hosted a free youth football clinic open to all kids and all skill levels.

"This is a very unique kind of camp program because it doesn’t matter if the kids ever played or never played football, they’re going to get something out of this camp,” said Peter Brock, former Patriots offensive lineman and president of the Patriots Alumni Association.

“Community gathers to celebrate Juneteenth at downtown Jubilee”

Local officials and others gathered to celebrate Juneteenth at the Juneteenth Jubilee in Downtown Springfield.

“We feel it’s about time that we can recognize that what we went through, hardship, and that nationally we get our props,” Archie Emmanuel, Jr. a mentor for MOCHA (men of color health awareness) said.

June 19, 1865, marks the day that news was delivered to enslaved people in Texas announcing their freedom. The date has also now officially been declared a Federal holiday.

The event included musical performances, black-owned local business vendors, raffles and keynote speeches.

”Community gathers in Turners Falls to remember Shelburne hit-and-run victim”

A Vigil was held in Turner Falls, in honor of a victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Shelbourne.

Rhonda Thompson was on a morning walk with a companion when she was struck by a car that fled the scene.

100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember Thompson at Farren Care Center, where she was the director of nursing.

“There’s never going to be another Rhonda if there’s never going to be anybody close,” friend Mindy Decker said.