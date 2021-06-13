SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News has been bringing you your local news all week long. As we prepare for a new week, here’s a look at some of our top headlines from the past seven days.

“Police: Unofficial rideshare apps used by teens to facilitate car break-ins”

Car break-ins are on the rise in western Mass. Springfield Police said some of those responsible are as young as 12 to 13 years old. Since they're not old enough to drive a car, how are they traveling from towns away to commit these crimes? The answer may surprise you.

Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Department Public Information Officer, told Western Mass News that unsanctioned rideshare apps are being used to assist in these car thefts. He warned this is dangerous for anyone, not to mention some of the users of this service happen to be as young as 12 years old who are breaking into cars late at night.

“First off that’s very dangerous because you don’t know who you’re getting in the car with, it’s not an official Uber or Lyft driver, and then they’re taking those rides into the city late at night, you know, these kids are young,“ Walsh explained.

Walsh said drivers on these apps are not liable for crimes such as the recent car break-ins.

“Hundreds come together in Downtown Springfield to celebrate Andy Yee”

Hundreds of people gathered on Fort Street in Downtown Springfield Friday to celebrate the 60th Birthday of late local restauranteur Andy Yee.

Matt Yee, Andy Yee’s son said his father’s favorites: family, friends, live music and food were featured at the Student Prince and The Fort. Yee revitalized the local restaurant, which was on the verge of closing, after purchasing it in 2014.

“Dad and I had a very special relationship. My father, my best friend, my business mentor, too many things to count. So to be here and honor him and just make some big noise, it's everything he'd want so we're happy to be here to do that,” Andy’s son, Matt Yee said.

Andy’s longtime restaurant partner and friend, Peter Picknelly said after seeing the support at the event, it may become an annual tradition.

“Moms host prom for Pathfinder Regional Technical High School Seniors”

A group of moms coordinated a prom night for Pathfinder Regional Technical High School seniors after their prom was canceled based on a recommendation from the state.

Seniors enjoyed a night filled with games, lights, music and food trucks.

After an unconventional high school experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students said it felt good to end on a more normal note.

“We just ended senior year and it’s so great to finally get something we’ve been waiting for since who knows when,” Kaley McClean said.

“This is for the kids that’s really what we wanted, to do it for them since they missed out on so much,” mom Jennifer Tetreald told Western Mass News.

The moms said they want to thank the community for the donations to help make the night possible.