SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News has been bringing you your local news all week long. As we prepare for a new week, here are some of our top stories:

"DA: Late former priest Richard Lavigne responsible for 1972 death of Danny Croteau"

50 years after 13-year-old altar boy Danny Croteau's murder, we learned there was a major crack in the case, and Hampden District Attorney Richard Gulluni was preparing to make an arrest in the case, former priest Richard Lavigne. Gulluni said they had enough evidence to convict Lavigne, but he passed away.

“While it didn’t come in time for Danny’s parents to hear them, I hope the answers provided today are helpful for the remaining family and the concerned public,” Gulluni explained.

"Former Patriots show support for Autistic man attacked in Ware"

Two former New England Patriots players offered support to 26-year-old Shiloh Skerrit after he was attacked by two buys at Grenville Park in Ware.

Shiloh is autistic and has type one diabetes, which his father said makes it difficult for him to defend himself.

The former players have a message for bullies:

"Understand what you're doing, understand the name you're making for yourself, understand the damage that you're doing not just to the individual but to the community," Deossie said.

"Community members and officials mourn the loss of Andy Yee"

Well-known western Mass. restauranter and businessman Andy Yee passed away at the age of 59. Yee was known for his work in saving local restaurants, including the White Hut, and his work in his family’s Bean Restaurant Group.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno remembered his longtime friend Friday:

“Andy Yee, a talent and gentleman taken way, way too early from us. My family, especially my wife’s side, go way, way back with the Yee family when they started the historic fame Hu Ke Lau in the late ’60s. Ironically, Carla and I had the opportunity to see Andy yesterday with his family,” Mayor Sarno said.