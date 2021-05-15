SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News has been giving you local coverage all week long. As we prepare for a new week of bringing you your local news, we are taking a look at some of our top stories from this week.

“City Officials propose a ban on selling gas to illegal dirt bike riders”

Springfield Officials proposed an ordinance Wednesday to ban gas sales at city pumps to all illegal dirt bike riders as a way to attempt to keep illegal dirt bikes off the streets.

“Anything that we can do that will be a hindrance and make them have to work doubly as hard to be on the streets of Springfield I’m for,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News.

The details are being worked on, but fines for gas station owners, if they are caught selling to an illegal rider, would fall between $100-$300 per offense issued by the Springfield Police Department.

“Businesses taking extreme measures to combat hiring drought”

Businesses are hiring, but why can’t positions be filled? Western Mass News got answers on what could be causing this “hiring drought.”

“Some people are earning more on unemployment than they may have been in their job previously,” Andrew Baker, Coordinator of Special Projects and Manufacturing for MassHire said.

Meanwhile, other people have used the pandemic as an opportunity to change careers, while businesses in the service industry, which was hit hard by the pandemic, are getting creative in their attempts to attract employees.

“Hoops removed and cameras to be added to Grenville Park to better monitor the area after attack on Autistic Man”

Western Mass News has been following the attack of an autistic man by a group of kids at Grenville Park in Ware.

The victim’s father, Peter Skerrit told Western Mass News the attack on his son, Shiloh, could have been prevented if there were cameras.

“It’s a public place, anything that anyone does is in a public place is subject to scrutiny,” Skeritt said.

On Thursday, Ware town manager Stuart Beckley shared with Western Mass News how they will be responding, with basketball hoops being removed and the camera will be added to monitor the area by the Parks and Recreation Department.

“There is no definite timing but within the next 2 to 3 weeks I expect they will be in place,” Beckley said.