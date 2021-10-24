SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Western Mass News has been bringing you local coverage all week long. As we head into a new week, here are some of our top headlines, in case you missed it.
Getting Answers: concerns grow over trespassing on Chicopee railroad tracks
Wednesday, a man was struck by an Amtrak train and, unfortunately, this is not the first incident on Bolduc Lane. The railroad tracks serve as a cut-through for many people throughout the city. People cross so often that there’s a clear beaten path to get up to the tracks. Western Mass News has been following the ongoing trespassing issue for years.
Amherst College loosens some campus COVID-19 restrictions
College officials told us that as of Wednesday, the dining hall has opened back up to 100% capacity and all remaining travel restrictions for students have been lifted. Now, that's all due to the low COVID-19 case numbers the college is seeing.
Mass. National Guard assisting Greenfield schools with COVID-19 pool testing
Greenfield Public Schools is one of the many districts in Massachusetts to get assistance with COVID-19 testing by the Mass. National Guard.
“We all recognized that it is one of the critical pieces of trying to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in schools…so the fact that the National Guard was able to come in and allow us to get that process moving the way it’s intended is really important,” Greenfield Public School Supt. Christine DeBarge noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.