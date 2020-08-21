SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Early voting begins in western Massachusetts tomorrow, allowing voters to cast their ballot ahead of the September first primary.
While early voting happens every year, it’s now another option for those hoping to avoid busy polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Western Mass News spoke with election officials in two different towns. Both said that early voting will be socially distant, with poll workers wearing PPE, and voters expected to wear masks.
"Gloves, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes," said the election commissioner for Springfield City Hall, Gladys Oyola.
Massachusetts voters can cast their ballot beginning Saturday, through August 28, at select polling locations in their communities.
Oyola told Western Mass News people will enter from the back entrance and wear a mask. Ahead of Saturday, she said she has asked all of her poll workers if they felt comfortable showing up.
"We didn’t want to just based on age, disqualify anyone from working for us, especially because those veteran poll workers tend to have institutional knowledge of the process," Oyola explained.
"We do have plastic guards that will be up in front of the people working," said Holyoke resident Brenna Murphy McGee.
McGee is the registrar of voters in Holyoke and said to expect the same precautions during their early voting hours from 12 until 5 p.m. in their city hall. She also said their special election held in May already served as a test for exercising democracy during a pandemic.
"We’re using everything that we saw worked and didn’t work," McGee said.
For Springfield, Oyola said Saturday will be a test run for what to expect in the November general election, that is if people are even willing to show up in person.
Ahead of the September first primary, Oyola told us mail-in ballot requests are popular.
"So far, we’ve had over 12,000 votes by mail requests for Springfield," she said. "I would say we received probably about 400 postcards a day."
In Holyoke, McGee said about 5,000 people requested mail-in ballots.
She also said between that option and the turnout expected for early in-person voting...
"We already have far more voters than we ever had in the last state primary," McGee said.
Again, Holyoke early voting tomorrow is at City Hall from noon to five, and in Springfield, it's noon to eight at City Hall. Next week, a second Springfield location will be open at the Greenleaf Community Center.
