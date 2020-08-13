ROWE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As school districts wrestle with their back-to-school plans, one rural community plans to be back in-person full-time next month.
“The transmission in those towns are very low because there's not a lot of those public access points,” said North Berkshire School Union Supt. John Franzoni.
With little to no COVID-19 cases in their area, Franzoni said the school committee decided back on August 3 that their schools in Rowe, Savoy, and Florida would begin with in-person learning this fall.
“In western Mass., we've really done a good job of mitigating the spread, especially up in our area. The rural section up in Route 2, we don't have any confirmed cases in Rowe,” Franzoni added.
However, the teachers' union for the region pushed the committee to reconsider its decision.
A three-hour meeting Thursday morning allowed teachers to voice their concerns.
"They thought they could develop a remote plan that would address the needs of students. They felt they wanted to wait until it was safer and I said the only way to be safer than it is now is to have a vaccine,” Franzoni noted.
Franzoni told Western Mass News that the number one priority is the health and safety of everyone in their schools.
Among the protocols in place:
Families will not be allowed inside buildings
Mask and movement breaks every 45 minutes
Assigned seats on school buses
Desks will be six feet apart
Tents set-up to allow for outdoor learning as much as possible
Franzoni said there will be a lot of excitement when his schools reopen on Tuesday, September 8.
"We have 44 students out of 54 that want to come back. The parents' survey overwhelmingly wanted to come back in person. I think it's important to listen what the families want,” Franzoni explained.
Going by state metrics, Franzoni believes they're making the right choice.
“In any town, the best way for students to learn is in-person. I think everybody acknowledges that. If we can do it safely to start the school year, we feel that's the right thing to do,” Franzoni said.
