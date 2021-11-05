HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Inaugural Trees of Hope Springfield celebration kicks off this weekend at Gary Rome Hyundai.
The event runs through the next two weeks. 50 holiday trees and wreaths, donated by local businesses and community leaders will be raffled off.
Raffle tickets for each can be purchased at Gary-Rome Hyundai. Winning tickets will be pulled on Nov. 19.
All proceeds go towards the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.
"The number of people who have been here tonight who are here tonight to support the Ronald McDonald's house is overwhelming," said Michelle D'Amore, executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.
D'Amore said this event wouldn't have been possible without the support of Gary Rome Hyundai.
