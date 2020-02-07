(WGGB/WSHM) - Severe weather is impacting towns across the state.
Freezing temperatures and strong winds have been downing branches and causing power outages.
Strong winds and even stronger gusts has caused severe damage in the eastern part of the state and here in western Mass.
The winds, along with dropping temperatures and slick roads, caused the speed limit on the Pike to be reduced for the evening commute.
In Longmeadow, police responded to a tree branch on a car in the area of Converse and Eton Street.
Cummington Police reported trees and wires down in the area of Route 9, causing local power outages.
These outages are just a few among many across the state.
Eversource responding to nearly 20,000 customers without power in today's weather with the hardest hit area being the Cape and southeastern Mass.
In Boston, one person was injured after debris from from TD Garden was blown in today's winds.
That person was treated for minor injuries.
In Dedham, a similar scene when a tree came down crushing a car and taking power lines with it.
Thankfully, nobody was in the car or injured.
Crews took several hours to respond as downed wires had to be deactivated before crews could respond.
Gina Fico described the moments after the large tree came down in her neighborhood.
"I just can't believe that. It's so scary. It's so close, but thank God it didn't fall on anybody and we're just thankful for that," Fico stated.
Police officials are reminding everyone that if you see downed power lines to stay away from the lines and call 911.
Eversource crews are responding to the outages across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.