Inclement weather prompts courts to delay opening.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The inclement weather has prompted officials to delay the opening of certain courts.
Aside from Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties, all other county's courts are scheduled to open at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 4.
Court officials made this decision to ensure that court users and staff have a safer drive or walk in.
