SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Religious and political leaders in Western Mass will be meeting on Tuesday, to discuss security concerns after an increase in hate crimes.
On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker approved greater funding for non-profit organization safety plans.
Meeting at the Jewish Federation of Western Mass in Springfield, discussions on defining current safety protocols, how the community can come together, and what more is needed in order to move forward and make change happen.
Representative Eric Lesser is expected to be at the meeting.
Western Mass News is told that they have been in communication with the district attorney on the issue.
Their meeting comes one day after Gov. Baker approved a key piece of the supplemental budget that will triple the funding available, to the state houses of worship and non-profit groups, in their efforts to increase security against hate crimes and terrorist acts.
It will add roughly $1 million to the non-profit security grant program and possibly provide a way to combat violence.
