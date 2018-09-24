UMass Amherst is seeing an increase of first year students, forcing them to make some changes to student housing.
Campus is booming at the UMass. This year's incoming class is about seven percent bigger than last years.
"So we have about 5,050 students in that class, compared to last year when we had just over 4,700," said campus spokesperson Mary Dettloff.
However, with the increase in enrollment comes housing problems.
"This year has caused us a little overcrowding in our residence halls, which we’ve had to do some expanded housing options: take some of the lounge areas and convert them into quadruple rooms basically. Take some of the larger double rooms and convert them into triple space rooms," Dettloff added.
The university said that out of the roughly 350 students living in the converted lounges, about half of them actually requested to be in those rooms
"These are discounted from the normal room and board price, so I think it was mostly an economic issue for a lot of students," Dettloff noted.
Western Mass News is told the cost of undergrad housing, for a standard shared room, is $3,534 per semester.
For students living in the expanded shared lounge space, their per-semester price drops to $3,019.50.
There's also the economy tripe option for $2,599 a semester.
"I’ve heard about the quads that they’re actually very nice, very spacious. You have like a little lounge area between them and then your actual dorms are doubles," said UMass freshman Ali Daddio.
Freshman Abby Varney added, "I haven’t really heard any complaints and it’s a great school here, so I think people are just happy to be here. It’s been awesome so far."
UMass said that if any students living in normal dorm rooms drop-out during the school year, those in the converted lounges will have the option to move.
