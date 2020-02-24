SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The World Health Organization lists suicide as the 2nd leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds globally.
Now, a new study said a rise in temperatures can be partially linked to higher rates of suicide.
Western Mass News spoke to the author of this study, UMass Professor Jamie Mullins on these links and where we go from here.
Mullins is a professor of resource economics at UMass Amherst and has sought out to answer a few questions in the study he co-authored for the Journal of Health Economics.
"What could be driving this association...what sort of mechanisms could be at play here?" Mullins said.
It's widely known that our physical health can be affected by extreme heat, in fact, heat is the number one weather-related killer...beating flooding, tornadoes, and other natural disasters.
In more recent years, multiple studies have shown that the increasing availability of air conditioners sharply reduces the impacts of heat causing mortality.
"We generally expected something with mental health, but we don't find that," Mullins explained.
So, what could be leading to negative mental health?
Mullins attributes one surprising source, a poor night's sleep, but, where does climate come into play?
"We are able to show the relationship between temperatures and negative mental health is largely due to nighttime temperatures. If you think about when it's really hot out, you just don't sleep well," Mullins noted.
In many cases, nighttime low temperatures are increasing more rapidly than daytime high temperatures.
Simply put, the earth isn't cooling down at night as efficiently in years past.
"Sleep is highly important for our day to day bodily functions," Mullins noted.
Alane Burgess, clinic director of MHA in Springfield told Western Mass News how important sleep can be for people.
"If they aren't able to get to sleep, it just continues to wear and tear on the body. Studies have shown that anywhere from 10-20% who have interrupted sleep continuously and aren't sleeping enough could actually turn into a depression," Burgess explained.
The commonwealth has the 3rd lowest suicide rate in the entire country - 48th out of 50, but Mullins said we should not take that for granted.
"4% of the people in Massachusetts report suicide ideation in a given year," Mullins said.
[That"s a big number]
"Yea... And whether that's 48th or 1st, I think that's a number we need to take seriously. We really should be caring about these people because they're all of us who can face a mental health issue some time in our life," Mullins explained.
One of the study's take-aways is that with the increasing temperatures, there will be an increasing demand for mental health services and providers.
"It underscores that this should be on people's radar when we are thinking about adapting to climate change when we are thinking about what the implication of climate change might be," Mullins said.
If you or a loved one are contemplating suicide, please know there is help out there.
Counselors are available locally like MHA, as well as the National Suicide Hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
