SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A popular Springfield restaurant is expanding and the owners said Friday that it’s only possible because of the success of the neighboring MGM Springfield.
If you’ve grown up in western Massachusetts, you know all about Red Rose on Main Street in Springfield’s South End. It’s always been popular.
Now with the casino next door, they’re seeing a lot of new customers and with all that increased traffic and revenue, Red Rose is growing.
Rita Caputo-Capua, one of the owners of Red Rose, said that the opening of the casino seven months ago has been incredible for the restaurant.
“It’s been great. We’ve been busy literally from the minute we open the doors. There’s no lull anymore. We used to have a lull in the afternoon from 2 to 4 and now, it’s just busy,” Caputo-Capua explained.
It gets so busy that, at times, Caputo-Capua said that there’s up to a two hour wait.
“The casino has really allowed Springfield to flourish, which is really nice to see and we’ve been very lucky to flourish with them because we’re right here in downtown and surrounded by the casino,” Caputo-Capua added.
That’s why Red Rose is adding a 2,000 square foot kitchen that will include, according to Caputo-Capua, “pizza ovens, sauté. You’ll be able to view it from outside because there’s windows, so as you’re walking by, you’ll be able to look in and watch them make pizzas.”
Caputo-Capua said that a project of this magnitude is possible thanks to the increased traffic of those dining at the restaurant. She said that since MGM Springfield opened, she’s met people from all over New England.
“For me, it’s like coming to a party every day because I’m always talking to people, I’m always smiling with people. I’m making people happy by feeding them,” Caputo-Capua said.
For those customers – and all those who continue to dine at Red Rose, Caputo-Capua hopes that the new kitchen will only enhance their experience.
“Thank you for supporting us, being loyal even with the casino being here. I know it was a little scary with the traffic and stuff like that but honestly, they’ve made it very easy,” Caputo-Capua noted
The new kitchen is expected to be completed by August 1, just in time for MGM Springfield’s first anniversary later that month.
