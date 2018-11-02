SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Between Tuesday and Thursday, five children died after school bus stop accidents across the country.
Six other children and two adults were also injured in the accidents.
These tragedies are hitting home in western Massachusetts.
Local school bus drivers are speaking up and reminding parents, students, and everyone on the road to stay alert.
It’s also an important conversation many parents are having with their children.
These accidents are heartbreaking and local bus drivers said also avoidable.
People need to remember to put their phones away, slow down, and pay attention.
"The kids are our responsibility. They’re our kids. They’re not just kids that board the school bus. They’re like family to us," said James Lynch, transportation supervisor for the Lower Pioneer Valley Educational Collaborative.
Lynch spent nearly 20 years giving kids a safe ride to and from school.
"Every morning that they board your bus, every afternoon that they board your bus, they’re your kids. You know them by their first and last name, you know their families," Lynch noted.
While Lynch is no longer in the bus driver's seat every day, he told Western Mass News that his responsibility to keep kids safe hasn't changed.
"Tell them just because the red lights are flashing, tell them not to go running out into the street. Tell them to stop, look, make sure that they’re checking if they are crossing. Even if they’re in their driveways, make sure the kids are making sure they’re looking before they go anywhere near the school bus," Lynch explained.
In addition to the red flashing lights and stop sign, bus drivers said that both students and parents should be looking for the universal sign of the thumbs up, telling students that it is okay to cross in front of the bus.
"We secure our buses. We’re over to the right hand side. If we have any kids that are going to cross, we tell them ten feet away from the front of the bus. We make sure all traffic is stopped in both directions and then we look and lock on to the kids and we give them the thumbs up. You see the big yellow school buses. Please don’t try to cut us off if we’re coming in on a side street or something. Please understand we’re transporting everybody’s precious cargo," Lynch said.
Lynch couldn't stress it enough this afternoon when we talked to him: that it's important for parents to understand and follow these safety rules too. That way everyone can make sure kids are getting on and off the bus safely.
