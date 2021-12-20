SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Public Schools reports that increasing COVID-19 cases are impacting several facets of school operations.
Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan explained that Springfield Public Schools have seen an increase in positive cases across the district from approximately 50 cases on one week in mid-October to 240 cases just last week.
Over the weekend, the district explained that school buses may be late for pickup or drop-off due to an expected shortage of bus drivers. On Monday, it was disclosed that pickup and drop-off delays should be expected for the rest of the week due to First Student's COVID-19 safety protocols. Cavaan explained that there has been an increase in First Student employees having COVID-19 or being deemed close contacts and that has left several bus driver positions vacant while those employees quarantine or self-isolate.
In addition, due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the district, fans will not be allowed at winter sports competitions until further notice. Livestreams of those games will be available as a temporary measure. Only coaches and players will be allowed at a particular game.
The district explained that schools will no longer contact an entire school community if there is a positive COVID-19 in a school building. Instead, the school will reach out directly to those who are deemed as having close contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19.
Cavaan noted that eight Mass. National Guard members are in the district to help school nurses with the 'Test and Stay' program on an as-needed basis in an effort to have tests take place as early in the day as possible.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
