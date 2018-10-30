SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mid-term elections are just one week away and political science experts said Tuesday that independent voters may be the deciding vote.
Julie Walsh is the chair of the political science department at American Interational College in Springfield. She said that the country's politics has been unusual these last few years and it's hard to tell what may happen after next week's election.
President Trump is going into the mid-terms with the lowest approval rating of any president - 40 percent to be exact - according to a Gallup poll done earlier this week.
"Typically, the president's party loses seats in a midterm election anyway and when they go in with a low approval rating, there is a potential for what they call a wave election. That would swing things pretty heavily toward the Democrats," Walsh explained.
Walsh told Western Mass News that current polls show that Democrats have a good chance of taking the house, but that the Senate is still a toss-up.
"independents are the largest group when you get who has registered as an independent, but when pollsters ask a follow-up question about which way independents lean, they're not as independent as it would seem," Walsh added.
Rep. Richard Neal, who is running unopposed this year, said that independent suburban voters will be important come next week.
"The two parties tend to take positions that are consistent with long-held beliefs and principals, but it's really in Massachusetts now, the pronounced influence of independent voters can determine the outcome of these elections," Neal said.
Walsh said this year there's more of an emphasis by the parties to energize their base to vote, rather than pursuading the pursuadable voters. It's a strategy she said the president has also taken.
"He hasn't done what some presidents do when they're in office, which is to try and win over some of the more moderate voters, even moderate voters of the other party. He's really focused on keeping his base excited," Walsh noted.
