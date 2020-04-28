SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest on weapons charges following the funeral for a homicide victim.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Monday, police were monitoring a funeral ceremony for Chandler Stevenson.
Stevenson was killed on Friday, April 17 on College Street.
Detectives reportedly saw a gray car, similar to one described in a recent shots fired incident, following and trying to keep sight of another car that had left the area.
"To avoid a potential violent encounter, marked police crisers conducted traffic stops of both vehicles," Walsh explained.
The gray car was pulled over along Main Street, near Worthington Stret, while the other vehicle was pulled over on Worthington Street.
The two people inside the gray car were removed from the vehicle and a detectives reportedly located a semi-automatic gun, loaded with 13 rounds, in the car.
Police arrested the driver, 18-year-old Cyril Kenney of Indian Orchard, on charges of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm on a public way.
A 17 year old passenger was also arrested.
Walshs added that some of the people in the other vehicle were at a party on College Street on April 10, including one of the gunshot victims. He noted that the driver of the car did not have a license and will be given a criminal complaint.
