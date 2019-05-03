SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents who live near an Indian Orchard middle school say it can be dangerous when parents drop off and pick up their kids from school.
People in the neighborhood say there is a parking problem.
Even though there are 'No Parking' signs in the neighborhood, parents still park there.
For the past sixty years, Fred Szczebanek has lived on Milton Street.
He says, over time, the traffic from Indian Orchard Elementary School has become worse.
"Its gotten worse the last few years, because," Szczebanek tells us. "People pick up all their kids now and nobody walks. Well, they park on both sides of the road. There is only one lane coming down the center or either side of the road, so, if one car is going one way, they just stop dead."
Western Mass News checked it out this week, and found 'No Parking' signs up along one side of the street, but cars parked there anyway.
We reached out to school officials, who say they implore parents to use the proper safety patterns that the school has set, such as the driving routes and places not to stop.
Szczebanek says he has to schedule his day around when students come into school and head home.
"I need to plan to," continued Szczebanek. "Not come out of my house between three to quarter to four, about a half an hour to do anything. If I'm in the house, I need to stay in here, because it is just to hard to get in and out."
He also has a serious safety concern.
"If there is an emergency at the time," stated Szczebanek. "Then no emergency vehicles could get through,you know? If I had a heart attack, then I probably wouldn't be saved, because they wouldn't get through the street between those times."
Western Mass News reached out to the Springfield Police Department to see what could be done.
In a statement the department says:
"If someone in the city has a quality of life issue such as parking problems they would like addressed. Please contact the cities 3-1-1 line and an ordinance officer will be alerted to the issue and address it."
For Szczebanek, he hopes something can be done.
"They don’t want their kids to walk," added Szczebanek. "I don’t really blame them, but maybe they should try to enforce the laws a little better on this side of the street."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.