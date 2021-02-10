SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Officials have just announced individuals who accompany someone age 75 or older to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a Mass Vaccination Site, may also get the vaccine themselves.
This goes into effect, Thursday, February 11th and includes the Eastfield Mall vaccine site headed up by Curative.
Governor Baker's Administration tells us, "A caregiver must schedule their own appointment online for the same day and location as the 75 or older resident. Only one caregiver may accompany a 75 or older resident. Mass vaccination locations will make every effort to take both individuals together to minimize wait time, even if the appointment times are not identical."
Two new Mass Vaccination Sites will be opening in Natick and Dartmouth as well.
In Natick, the Natick Mall will be a vaccine site which is slated to open on Monday, February 22.
Over in Dartmouth, the state run vaccine site will be opening up at Circuit City on Wednesday, February 24.
To book an appointment on the mass.gov website, CLICK HERE
Currently, anyone who is 75 years or older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Baker's Office says, "The Administration continues to build the Commonwealth’s vaccination infrastructure, and will add 30 new retail pharmacy sites and 2 additional mass vaccination sites. There are currently more than 130 vaccination sites in Massachusetts."
Western Mass News is being told that tomorrow morning, Thursday, Feb. 11, more than 53,000 appointments will be posted online for Mass Vaccination Sites for Springfield, Danvers, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough and Fenway Park in Boston.
Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air starting at Noon on ABC40 for all the latest details.
