SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the winter months fast approaching and the coronavirus still spreading, people will be spending more time inside with the heat on, so having clean air quality inside your home is important.
As we turn off the air conditioners and turn on our furnaces, it's important to make sure the air quality is safe for you and your family, especially when spending more time inside during the pandemic.
“As the weather gets colder outside, we’re moving some of our social gatherings indoors, which is important from a mental health standpoint, but it’s also important to be as safe as we can and certainly adding air cleaning and germicidal and virus UV lights to your system will help to make those gatherings safer,” said Gary Woodruff with Hurley and David.
The CDC said the air carries three things - particles, germs, and chemical gasses - and in order to help prevent those from spreading during the pandemic, Hurley and David recommends electronic air cleaner and UV lights.
Woodruff told Western Mass News that an electronic air cleaner has a higher efficiency for getting rid of the particles in the air
“It’s like wearing a cloth mask, compared to N95 mask,” Woodruff added.
UV lights are effective in removing viruses in the air, but the research is still coming in on how effective it is in removing COVID-19.
“With the top of mind awareness of COVID-19, we have certainly seen more air cleaners and UV lights go out and be installed…What we find frequently is usually filters that are installed in furnaces are adequate, but not as efficient as they could be to get rid of the things we really want to get rid of from the air,” Woodruff explained.
As for which filter is best, MERV - or Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value - is how they measure it.
“When you get up to MERV-13, you’re starting to be really impactful to the small allergen particles in the air, but you’re still not going to be effective in catching the small stuff in the air…so you’ll have to go the air cleaner for that,” Woodruff said.
It’s important to remember that changing your air filter monthly is recommended.
