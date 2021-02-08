WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As of Monday, restaurants across Massachusetts are allowed to welcome more people inside.
Governor Charlie Baker announcing last week that he’s raising the capacity limit from 25 percent to 40 percent.
While it still isn’t business as usual, one restaurant owner is eager to see more customers.
Starting today, restaurants across the state are allowed to go up to 40 percent capacity indoors. It’s something staff at Crazy Seafood in West Springfield are very excited about.
“We’re here, we’re open,” said Eddie Chen, owner of Crazy Seafood.
Chen told Western Mass News that his restaurant is able go from seating 30 customers to now 50 customers, which he said will help the operation.
“With 25 percent capacity prior, we would not be able to sit enough people during the dinner rush. We had to consistently reject the customer,” Chen added.
Chen also said more traffic will help him bring in more employees.
“We’d like to hire enough people back into the job to make sure we have enough staff to serve customers properly,” Chen explained.
Crazy Seafood opened in July 2020, so Chen said it was designed with COVID-19 precautions in mind.
“We are a COVID-friendly restaurant. Our seating is definitely capable of serving the customers separated,” Chen noted.
While the pandemic has put a damper on most business, he’s hopeful for the future.
“In the summertime, we’ll bring back the live music and the patio…We’ll make sure we bring our community life back to normal together,” Chen said.
