SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The indoor mask mandate was back in place in South Hadley starting Thursday after the board of health voted on it earlier this week.
With the return of the indoor mask mandate to South Hadley, it's not only about containing the spread, but also protecting those that are at risk.
“I think it's the best thing they've done. It's needed. I have a problem I'm battling, hopefully successfully…throat cancer. I can't afford to get COVID. I got all three shots and I still want to use the mask. I think everybody should use the mask,” said Jim Bloom, who works at Batch Ice Cream Scoop Shop.
Bloom is battling throat cancer while working a job and trying to protect himself from COVID-19. He and his wife are confident he will beat cancer, but the indoor mask mandate is something that makes him feel much more comfortable going to work while fighting for his life.
"Much more, less chance of catching it, and if I catch it, it could be fatal at this point,” Bloom noted.
Some people agree with wearing a mask indoors, even when there is not a mandate in other towns and cities.
“I think it's a good thing, given the surge we're seeing with the virus,” said Garrett Bouton of Amherst.
However, others think masks should not be a thing at all.
“I don't think government should be telling the population what should do and shouldn't do as far as this goes as far as the mask mandate,” said Kelly of South Hadley.
Bloom does have a message for those who have an issue masking up indoors in South Hadley.
“They're jeopardizing me. If they don't want to wear a mask, I think they should stay out,” Bloom explained.
