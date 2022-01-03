SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A citywide indoor mask mandate is now in effect in Springfield.
People entering city-owned properties were required to wear masks starting last week, but now, businesses will have to comply with the mandate as well.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the change just last week after a surge of COVID-19 cases in the city.
The mandate will be in effect for the next 60 days and will then be reevaluated on March 1.
