WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Feeling a bit under the weather? You're not alone. Many local urgent care centers told us Tuesday they're packed with patients complaining of flu-like symptoms.
The CDC confirmed that so far this year, the 'B' strain, not the 'A' is more prevalent.
However, what does that mean?
It feels like we're hearing about the flu on a daily basis lately, but the concerns, according to the CDC, are well-founded. We spent some time at an urgent care center in West Springfield, where close to half of the patients of late, we're told, tested positive for the flu.
"It is a lot of flu, more flu then I've ever seen in my career," said Tricia Porter, a nurse practitioner at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.
Porter barely had time for today's interview.
"We've been slammed...very, very busy," Porter added.
Almost half of the patients there, Porter said, have complained of flu-like symptoms and many of those have tested positive.
"I think yesterday, out of multiple patients, a good 45 percent were positive for flu, which is significant," Porter noted.
Nationwide, the CDC said flu activity is now in the high category. In the Bay State, the Mass. Department of Public Health told Western Mass News that influenza severity jumped up this week from low to moderate.
Both nationally and in Massachusetts, it's the 'B' strain, not the 'A', that's making people sick which, the CDC said, is unusual.
"'B' has been more prevalent of what we've seen. I don't have a rhyme or reason to why that strain is being more prevalent or if the vaccine is helping with the immunity towards it," Porter explained.
Doctors said children are particularly susceptible to Influenza B and getting the vaccine is still the best way to fight against the flu.
"What we're seeing with the people who have had the flu vaccine, they can still get it, but their symptoms seem to be less significant if they haven't got the vaccine," Porter said.
Symptoms include cough, sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, fatigue, and fever.
"Very few positive flus have come in and they don't have a fever. Even if it's low grade fever, we've seen 99, 100," Porter added.
At the first sign of symptoms, doctors said get in and get checked to see if you, in fact, do have the flu.
So far, the CDC said there are nearly six-and-a-half million confirmed flu cases, with 55,000 hospitalizations, 2,900 deaths including 27 children.
Anyone six months and older is advised to get the vaccine.
