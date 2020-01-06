SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're feeling under the weather, you're not alone, but what if we told you it's not the flu that's making you sick
While it is flu season, doctors are saying they're seeing more of an uptick in influenza-like illnesses, rather than the flu itself.
"We're seeing influenza, but also lots of things that are mimicking the flu," said Dr. Brian Sutton with Baystate Health Urgent Care.
Sutton told Western Mass News that patients are coming in sick with what they think is the flu, but the symptoms aren't exactly the same.
"Cough, cold, sinus congestion, pressure, with a little fatigue, but not fever and chills - classic flu symptoms," Sutton added.
That indicated to Sutton that the patient could be suffering from a virus instead.
"There's something called parainfluenza, there's something called humanmedanoma virus, and these are flu mimics and they can make you feel horrible," Sutton explained.
Sutton said those flu-like illnesses can last as long as 10 to 14 days.
"It's just a nagging illness that will go away on its own most of the time," Sutton said.
The difference is flu patients can be given FDA-approved therapy.
"Patients start feeling better within one or two days of taking the medication," Sutton noted.
However, for the others, the only thing you can do is rest and limit your exposure, and if you're not sure what you have, check with a doctor.
"We're doing flu testing on pretty much everyone coming through the door," Sutton said.
