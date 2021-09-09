SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- South Hadley Public School Supt. Jahmal Mosley is expected to have a virtual information session Thursday regarding the mold situation at South Hadley High School.
Today marked day seven of no school at the high school after the discovery of mold inside the building last week forced the start of the school year to be delayed, but for how long? Parents and students want answers.
Western Mass News found cleanup crews working at the high school this morning. Mosley is expected to give the most recent updates on the mold situation and students and parents can ask questions at the forum scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The biggest thing students want to know is when they can go back into the high school. One South Hadley High School student told us she just wants to start her senior year.
“I want them to be as honest as possible, like how long they think it's going to be until we can get back into the building or back into a building to be able to learn and be able to have some sort of school year because to an extent yes, not having school is fun for a teenager, but we need to be in school,” said South Hadley High senior Elyse Manzi.
Another topic that will likely be discussed tonight includes the alternative learning locations until the mold is cleaned up. On Tuesday, Mosley came out with several potential options including the MassMutual Center, Elms College, Holyoke Community College, Holyoke Mall, and even bringing in portable classrooms to the South Hadley High School campus.
“It’s weird to see like I might be doing a class in the food court at the mall. It’s just so weird to me, but I want to be able to just get back into a classroom, be able to see my teacher, see my friends, and get some sort of learning out of it because right now, like I do nothing all day. I just sit at home and like watch Netflix, which is not a healthy lifestyle for a teenage girl. I need some sort of structure,” Manzi added.
Mosley said on Tuesday each of those scenarios comes with significant cost and space limitations.
