SUNDERLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An injured owl in Sunderland was rescued by police and a 'wonderful passerby' Friday evening.
The Sunderland Police Department reported the incident on their Facebook page Friday night.
The injured bird is known as a Barred Owl and it was found on Montague Road.
Police say with the help of a 'wonderful passerby' they were able to wrap the Barred Owl in a blanket and safely transport it to Tom Ricardi for rehabilitation.
Ricardi is with the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center in western Massachusetts.
Police now thanking him for taking the owl in.
They report the bird did extend its wings with 'no trouble' after Mr. Ricardi took it out of the blanket.
The Sunderland Police Department adding that the owl is 'in great hands now!'
