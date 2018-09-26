SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured and three Springfield residents are now displaced after a fire broke out inside their home Wednesday afternoon.
Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault said the fire occurred inside an attic bedroom at the home on 71 Pembroke Street around 6:48 p.m.
We're told a 44-year-old male resident was taken to the hosptial for smoke inhilation.
Captain Tetreault said the fire was extinguished quickly, and caused less than $20,000 in damage.
For now, all three residents are being assisted by the Red Cross to find another place to stay.
Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.