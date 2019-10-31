SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New information on a story we first brought to you in August: a little dog that was found on the streets of Springfield with two broken legs.
Several surgeries later and a lot of love and attention from the staff at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, Foxy, as she's now called, is ready for her forever home.
A little Chihuahua, Foxy, is happy and now healthy, but it's been a rough road.
Foxy was brought in to the TJO on August 15.
The person who found her said she was lying in an area of Dickinson and Orange Streets.
"Quickly we realized that she had two really badly broken legs and needed some specialized care," TJO employee Lori Swanson tells us.
Foxy was first brought into Dakin Humane Society and then transferred to TJO for medical treatment.
She has come a long way.
"She had two surgeries immediately on each leg and one just didn't hold, so they went back and did a second surgery on the leg that was damaged badly," continued Swanson.
Despite what this little girl has been through, Lori Swanson tells Western Mass News she is a fighter.
"This is a dog that nothing is going to keep her down. Once she started feeling better, she was up and running around. She's very active. She's very playful. She loves toys. She loves other dogs," explained Swanson.
Foxy is now ready for her forever home.
"We'd love to see her go home with another pet, another dog, another smaller dog, because she's a very playful little dog. She's got lots of life and that's what she wants to do," stated Swanson.
We're told Foxy's bones are recovering nicely, but she will need special care and consideration.
"She's just a joy. She's a lot of fun. She's a dog that just makes you laugh. She's a great, little dog. She's going to make someone a really nice pet and she's ready. She deserves this next phase of life," added Swanson.
For more information on Foxy and all of the animals looking for a forever home right now at TJO, you can click or tap here to learn more.
