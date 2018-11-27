SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two dogs found badly injured and roaming the streets of Springfield are suspected to be discards of a dog fighting operation.
The dogs were found within 24-hours of each other in basically the same area of Springfield, both suffering from numerous dog bites.
Leading investigators to believe they were on the losing end of organized dog fighting in the city.
A Pit Bull given the name Tawny, came into Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in pretty rough shape.
"Sunday morning a good Samaritan dropped off a dog she had found it over on Carew and Newberry Street," said Hanna Orenstein with Thomas J. O'Connor Adoption Center.
Bite wounds from other dogs were apparent, limping from a shoulder injury, and malnourished.
T.J's Hannah Orenstein said the next day came the Pit Bull they're calling Ozark.
"24 hours later another good Samaritan found a dog in similar condition about a mile away," said Orenstein.
Orenstein told Western Mass News the dogs were found in the same area on Newbury, Carew and Santa Barbera streets in Springfield, and both with hallmark's of dog fighting.
"They are both extremely underweight, both are covered in scars, old scars, fresh wounds. Because they were found in such short proximity to one another in such a short amount of time we think that something suspicious is going on," Orenstein noted.
While winning dogs in organized fighting operations are revered, Orenstein said, "dogs that don't win fights often times are just killed on site. They may be discarded at the scene of the fight, they might be dumped somewhere."
The suspicion is that Tawny and Ozark didn't make the cut.
"They have a long road ahead of them. These dogs are in pretty bad shape, we're treating them medically. We're hoping that over the next few weeks they're going to improve and we'll see how they do here," Orenstein added.
So far, despite what they've been through, Orenstein said they both seem to be very sweet.
Animal control officers are asking anyone with information on theses dogs, or dog fighting activity, to come forward.
"In Massachusetts animal cruelty is a felony and dog fighting is animal cruelty there's no ifs, ands or buts about it," Orenstein continued.
According to Massachusetts law, both dogs must be quarantined for four months.
Orenstein said time will tell how they improve, and whether or not they'll be able to find a forever home.
