CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A feathered friend found itself in a precarious spot at Westover Air Reserve Base.
Officials with the 439th Airlift Wing said that on Tuesday, an injured peregrine falcon was found near the base's flight-line.
Staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture was called in and helped bring the falcon to the Massachusetts Birds of Prey rehabilitation facility.
The base noted that falcon is expected to make a full recovery.
