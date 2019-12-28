HARDWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police responded to a major car accident on Barre Road and Pine Street late Friday night in Hardwick.
Two people were transported and are suffering serious injuries after speeding past a corner and driving straight into the nearby woods.
The crash caused the vehicle to smoke, but there was no fire.
Both streets were closed until 12:30 p.m. when police cleared the scene.
