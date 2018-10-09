SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured following a crash Tuesday morning in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to that crash in the 900 block of Berkshire Avenue this morning.
Police said that the driver hit an unoccupied car, then flipped over.
That driver suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
