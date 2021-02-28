EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An injured red-tailed hawk was rescued by both the East Longmeadow Police Department and a good Samaritan.
While patrolling Somers Road, Officer Dieni was waved down by an individual who informed the officer of the injured hawk.
Shortly after, Officer Serra arrived on scene to safely move the hawk into a well-vented plastic container. The container was later brought back to the police department.
Mass. Environmental Police was called and responded to take custody of the hawk so it could receive proper care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.