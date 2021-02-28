east longmeadow hawk

(East Longmeadow Police Department photo)

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An injured red-tailed hawk was rescued by both the East Longmeadow Police Department and a good Samaritan.

While patrolling Somers Road, Officer Dieni was waved down by an individual who informed the officer of the injured hawk.

hawk east longmeadow

(East Longmeadow Police Department photo)

Shortly after, Officer Serra arrived on scene to safely move the hawk into a well-vented plastic container. The container was later brought back to the police department.

Mass. Environmental Police was called and responded to take custody of the hawk so it could receive proper care.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.