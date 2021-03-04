WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A high school hockey player who suffered a spinal cord injury in his game that happened in western Mass. is continuing his treatment. Bishop Feehan's A.J. Quetta is at a specialized rehabilitation center in Atlanta. He is expecting to be there for about three months.

Quetta is furthering his treatment at Shepherd Rehabilitation Center. The center is considered one of the top rehab hospitals in the country, and it also specializes in treating spinal cord injuries.

A.J. has come a long way since his injury back on January 26 in his game against Pope Francis and is now working daily to recover.

His teenage sister, Elyse, starting his GoFundMe immediately after the incident, setting the goal at $10,0000. After much attention from numerous people and organizations across the country, the GoFundMe page is up to nearly $1 million and is still growing.

A.J.'s school, Bishop Feehan, continues to raise money for their fellow teammate, classmate, and friend. The girls' soccer team raised nearly $32,000 by selling almost 6,000 A.J. designed-bracelets.

Former Red Sox baseball star pitcher, Curt Schilling, is taking action too. He's supporting the Quetta family by hosting a hockey tournament starting Friday, March 5, that will go through the weekend in Medfield. Schilling's son was teammates with A.J. for the Walpole Express hockey team.

During this tournament, there's a three-day auction posted online with items from across the sports world that also include package donations. Schilling is setting the goal to raise $100,000, and as of now, it is up to almost $65,000.

The college hype store in Dorchester is also donating $15,000 to A.J. and his family. A spokesperson for the Quetta family said there are lots of expenses his family will have to cover, due to the severity of his injury, so every little bit helps.

The donations continue to pour in for A.J. If anyone is interested in supporting the Quetta family, click here.