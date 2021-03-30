SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.

An update on a high school hockey player who gained national attention, after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in his game against Pope Francis, back in January.

We have some good news. We're told Bishop Feehan's A.J. Quetta is really starting to move in the right direction and in the process of getting off the ventilator for good.

A.J. suffered a major spinal cord injury in late January, crashing headfirst into the corner board of the rink at Olympia Ice Center in West Springfield. A.J. has been working towards better health for the past three months at Shepherd Rehabilitation Center in Atlanta, a hospital that specializes in spinal cord injuries.

A.J.’s Army posted a message on social media Tuesday that said quote, " He is currently off the ventilator for 14 hours a day and the plan is to get him to 18 hours by Wednesday. The next step will be to take him completely off."

He is currently working 3-4 hours a day in the gym, doing various treatments trying to regain his mobility. Although still in a wheelchair, he's been using the bike, practicing arm swings, and working with therapists on other movements.

His army said quote, "We know that no matter how hard he works if his cord won't give him what he needs to move, we will have to take alternative measures to get him out of his chair."

Now the game plan for A.J. is to first bring him back to the Bay state in Canton by the end of May, where he will spend time at Journey Forward, a leading institution for spinal cord injury therapy. Then, he'll go to Miami by the end of July, where he will tackle what's called "The Miami Project." He'll be working with professional neurosurgeon Dr. Barth Green, where A.J. will get experimental treatments and trials to regain function in his spinal cord.

The Quetta family also extended their gratitude and thank you's to everyone who has been supporting their family along this difficult road.