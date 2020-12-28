Easthampton owl 122820

Photo provided by Easthampton Police

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some good Samaritans and Easthampton police officers came to the aid of an injured owl Monday.

Easthampton Police said that a passerby noticed the owl in the road tonight, stopped, and called police.  

Other people stopped by the scene, including someone who has experience in rehabilitating owls, and they were able to wrap the owl in a blanket until police arrived.

Police believe that the owl may have been hit by a car because one of its wings was injured.

An officer brought the owl to the police department, where it will stay until Mass. Environmental Police can bring it to a rehab facility.

"Because of everyone involved, this owl will be able to enjoy 2021!" police noted in a social media post.

