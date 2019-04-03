SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The journey of Emersyon - or Emy as she's called - has generated incredible response from our viewers.
Two of those viewers, a couple from Westfield, saw the story about Emy and knew that she was destined to become part of their family.
Western Mass News first introduced you to Emersyon in February, just after she was brought into the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center scared and injured and her hind legs paralyzed.
Emy is now happy and fitted with a wheelchair, but with therapy, animal rehab specialist Erika McElwey said she's also getting stronger and able to move well on her own.
Emy also has a new family, Laurie and Anthony Bonavita of Westfield, who saw her story on Western Mass News and just knew.
"Saw the piece Friday, came here Saturday.
With two chihuahuas already at home, Anthony Bonavita noted "Being that we have two, I kinda felt sad for this one, so I decided I was going to come down and apply for her."
The Bonavitas said there was just something about her. Laurie works for a center in West Springfield for children with autism and an idea hit her.
"Emeryson is going to be trained to be a therapy dog," Laurie explained.
It's almost fitting because April is National Autism Awareness Month and interesting how some things just come together: Emy's therapist knows a little something about autism.
"This is particularly special to me because Emersyon is going to a home where she's also going to help children with autism and my daughter has autism," McElwey added.
It makes this particular adoption a bit emotional for her.
"It is a happy day, but it is a reason why I do what I do," McElwey said.
The Bonavitas know Emy will need special attention, but with the support of the staff at TJO, they said they're ready.
"The joy far outweighs anything else that could possibly come our way," Laurie said.
Besides, there's that face!
"We saw the piece that you ran on News40...and how do you say no?" Laurie explained.
Laurie Bonavita works at Autism Allies in West Springfield, a non-profit organization for individuals with autism and their families. She hopes to start training for Emersyon as a therapy dog soon.
In the meantime, the director of TJO said that support and funding for therapy to help animals like Emy comes from donations and the TJO Foundation. For more information on the foundation, CLICK HERE.
