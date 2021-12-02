(WGGB/WSHM) -- There's an update on high school hockey player, A.J. Quetta, who has come a long way since his injury earlier this year.
In a statement, the Bishop Feehan Shamrocks announced that Quetta as their D-1 varsity boys hockey assistant coach and said, in part:
"A.J. is a Bishop Feehan alum and talented three year varsity player. He is a tremendous individual and his presence in the rink will be a driving force for our boys in their quest for the MIAA division one state title."
Earlier this year, Quetta suffered a major spinal cord injury when he crashed head first into the corner of the ice rink during his game against Pope Francis in West Springfield.
Members of the New England sports community, including the Bruins and Patriots, have all stepped in to support A.J. and his family.
